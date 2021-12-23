Sept. 7, 1965 — Nov. 3, 2021

Tina Marie Campbell went to her Heavenly Father on December 2, 2021, at age 56.

She was born September 7, 1965, in Longview Washington, the fourth child of Freida Mask. The family moved to Kansas and back to Longview when she was 5 years old. Here she found her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and never looked back.

In 1983, Tina graduated from Castle Rock High School and enrolled at Northwest Christian College. She married the love of her life, Ben Campbell, on August 25, 1984. They went on to have three children — Emily, Stefani and Jeff.

Tina started working at the Toutle Lake School District in 1996 as a paraprofessional, librarian and recently in the high school office. Sports were also very important — she rarely missed an event and often kept stats or took tickets.

She was very involved in missions and church, going to Honduras (eight times), Tibet and China. She coordinated weddings for many years and taught Sunday School. Family church camp was a yearly trip she enjoyed.

Tina loved Jesus and her family with all her heart. You always could find her baking, canning, making blankets, camping and taking pictures. Her grandchildren were her joy, and she couldn’t wait to meet her two newest grand-babies.

She is survived by her mother, Freida; her loving husband, Ben; three children: Emily (Adam), Stefani (Tanner) and Jeff (Callie); six grandchildren: Oakley, Jedidiah, Sawyer, Emersyn, Liam and Colt (due in April); four siblings, David, Danny (Kelly), Diane (Kevin) and Missi (Dewey); multiple nephews and nieces and a large extended family who loved her dearly.

A small family graveside service was held December 9, 2021, at the Jacob Schafer Cemetery in Castle Rock. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Tina’s family requests donations to the Tina Campbell Memorial Scholarship account at the Toutle Lake School District.