Timothy "Tim" W. Underwood

March 9, 1950 — Aug. 6, 2022

Timothy M. Underwood, a longtime resident of Lewis County, passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Centralia.

Tim was born March 9, 1950, in Portland Oregon, to Bob Henry and Betty Jean (Stevenson) Underwood. Tim and his family initially lived in Molalla, Oregon, before eventually settling in the Kelso area, where Tim graduated from Kelso High School in 1968. After high school, he attended Washington State University, where he met his future wife, Linda. Tim then went to work as a forestry surveyor for Weyerhaeuser in Chehalis while attending Centralia College. Upon completing his associate’s degree at Centralia, Tim attended St. Martin’s College in Lacey. After graduating in 1994, he began a new career as a history and social science teacher. Tim also was involved in student extracurricular activities, coaching track at Adna and then Napavine high schools.

Tim spent many of his summers working at Dirty Thumb Nursery in Adna. He had a great love for botany, ranging from backyard gardening to studying the different flora of the Cascades. Time enjoyed spending time outdoors and shared that enthusiasm with Linda, as they had many adventures while hiking and camping at Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier. His interests in botany and history merged as an avid member of the Washington and Oregon chapters of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. His passion for the Pacific Northwest also extended into sports, where he was a dedicated fan of the Seahawks, Kraken, Mariners and Gonzaga basketball.

Tim will be remembered by his family for being a wonderful man who would help anyone in need. He is survived by his wife, Linda, at home in Chehalis; son T.J. Underwood; and sister Gayle Sims. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donations in Tim’s memory may be sent to the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundations (P.O. Box 3434, Great Falls, MT 59403) or the Chehalis Foundation (P.O. Box 1608, Chehalis, WA 98532).

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Motuary, Centralia.