KELSO—Timothy (Tim) Patrick Williamson passed away on March 11, 2023 with his family by his side. Tim was born on January 30, 1960 to Pat Williamson and Judy Canning, both of Kelso, WA. Tim graduated from Kelso high school in 1978.

After graduating, Tim owned and operated P.A.T trucking with his father. Eventually Tim worked for Gould trucking and Weyerhaeuser. Tim retired due to his medical conditions. Tim was a avid hunter, loved to fish and the great outdoors.

Tim is survived by his parents Judy Canning of Kelso, WA and Pat and Patty Williamson of Kelso, WA. Siblings: David(Barb) Williamson of Graham WA, Lisa (Derek) Strock of Castle Rock, WA and Mike (Michelle) Willamson of Kelso, WA. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life is planned for April 22, 2023 from 1:00—5:00 p.m. at the Kelso Elks 900 Ash St, Kelso, WA.