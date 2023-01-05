Timothy Francis Vrtiska MD

Apr. 5, 1950—Jan. 2, 2023

Timothy passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank L. Vrtiska, MD and Nina Vrtiska.

Their family moved to Corvallis, Oregon when Tim was 5 years old. He completed elementary and high school years in Corvallis, Oregon, where he then attended Oregon State University, graduating with Honors. He earned his M.D. degree at Oregon Health and Sciences University and interned at Highland General Hospital in Oakland, California. Tim completed his Residency in Opthalmology at OHSU- Casey Eye Institute. He joined Lower Columbia Eye Clinic in Longview in 1981. Not only did Tim provide excellent care for his patients, but he also truly valued learning from them and their interests. Each patient Tim treated was special and received his expert care and concern.

Tim enjoyed following professional sports, especially basketball, baseball and tennis. His biggest thrill was watching his “grand-girls” compete in soccer and basketball. He truly loved spending time with his wife, family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Debbie, sons, Joe (Jenny), Alex (Ashley). Also, his bonus children, Rob Watkins, Nicole Carter (Brandon) and his brother, Stephen (Janine), six grandchildren, numerous nieces and a nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Vrtiska, MD. and Nina Vrtiska and sister, Roxanne.

Please come honor Tim at the Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way in Longview, on Tuesday, January 10 at 2pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County Building Fund at P.O. Box 172, Longview, WA, 98632.