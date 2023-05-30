Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 10, 1942—May 23, 2023

LONGVIEW—Timothy Andrew Trinkle, 80, of Longview passed away May 23, 2023, at St. John Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 10, 1942, in Plymouth, Ind., to Dale and Edyth (Pophan) Trinkle, and graduated from Gardena High School in Gardena, California. He earned his undergraduate degree from UCLA and Masters from Portland State University.

Tim married Katherine Louise Koch in April of 1966 in Torrance, California. They moved to Longview in 1968.

Tim taught mathematics for 33 years. He also supervised student teachers at Washington State University.

Tim was extremely outgoing, and could strike up a conversation with pretty much anyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and created fun wherever he went. He became a member of the Longview Country Club in 1973. Tim was an avid golfer. He also loved playing cards, especially bridge, traveling, geography and meeting new people.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Katherine Trinkle of Longview; a daughter, Sherri Patterson of Gig Harbor, Wash.; a son, Greg Trinkle of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Hanna Patterson and Ben Patterson, both of Gig Harbor; and two brothers, Tony Trinkle of Escondido, Calif., and Ric Trinkle of LaCenter, Wash.

A celebration of Tim’s life is planned from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Longview Country Club. Open to all.