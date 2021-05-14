Tim Hegedus

He was the son of Don and JoAnne Hegedus of Longview, Wash. Tim attended R.A. Long High School and attended CWSC in Ellensburg, where he met his wife, Jackie. Upon graduation, they moved to Vancouver where they built a life they loved. He began a career at the Vancouver School District as a teacher, coach and mentor. He said he would quit teaching when it wasn’t fun anymore, that’s why he worked in some capacity for more than 45 years.