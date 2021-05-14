September 10, 1949 — April 30, 2021
Tim Hegedus, 71, passed away at his home in Vancouver, Wash., surrounded by his family on April 30, 2021, after a short two-month battle with cancer.
He was the son of Don and JoAnne Hegedus of Longview, Wash. Tim attended R.A. Long High School and attended CWSC in Ellensburg, where he met his wife, Jackie. Upon graduation, they moved to Vancouver where they built a life they loved. He began a career at the Vancouver School District as a teacher, coach and mentor. He said he would quit teaching when it wasn’t fun anymore, that’s why he worked in some capacity for more than 45 years.
Tim loved everything about the outdoors; and win or lose, the Seahawks were his team.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie; children Brent Hegedus, and Jennifer (Hegedus) Dockter and husband Matt; his mother JoAnne Hegedus; sister Kim (Hegedus) Yeager; grandchildren Makensie (Dockter) Belmont and husband Timothy, Taylor Dockter and Maya Hegedus.
