Thomas “Tom” Budge of Vernonia Oregon, passed away on February 14, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 24, 1939 in Moose, Wyoming to Edward “Ned” and Mae (Chambers) Budge. He joined older brother Dennis with sister Mary and younger brothers Jim and Henry following to complete their family.

His family relocated to the Shiloh Basin area near Rainier, Oregon where he attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated in 1958 from Rainier High School. He met the love of his life, Judy in 1957. On June 25, 1960 they were united in marriage. They made their home in Longview, Washington, where they welcomed three boys into their family: John, Jerry and Joe.

While living in Longview, he began his career with Longview Fibre. He started on the bull gang and in 1964 he transferred to the Timber Department. The transfer included a move to Vernonia where Tom and Judy welcomed three girls: Julie, Jill and Jenny.

In 1979 Tom and Judy purchased Sunnyside Service. For 20 years they served memorable food and provided jobs for many local youth. Tom enjoyed his time with Longview Fibre and felt lucky to have an “office” in the woods. He retired in 2004 and was able to spend quality time on his farm. He loved his cows, hay in the barn, tractors, gardening and wood in the shed.

Most of all, he loved his family. His wife Judy, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the absolute joy of his life.

He was preceded in death by both his parents and his older brother Dennis. He is survived by his wife Judy of Vernonia. Sons and daughters-in-law, John and Angie Budge of Vernonia; Jerry and Cassandra Budge of Vernonia; Joe and Rebecca Budge of Woodburn, Oregon. Daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and

John Bernards of Hillsboro, Oregon; Jill and Kelly Griffin of Mist, Oregon; Jenny and Joel Glass of Vernonia. Sister Mary Horn of Forest Grove, Oregon. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Karen Budge of Rainier Oregon, Henry and Lorene Budge of Scappoose, Oregon. Sister-in-law Karen Crandall of Vernonia. 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 a Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm for family and close friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Avenue in Vernonia, Oregon. Following the Mass, all are welcome to the Celebration of Life to be held at 2:00 p.m. at Vernonia Schools Commons, 1000 Missouri Avenue in Vernonia.

To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence go to fuitenrosehoyt.com.