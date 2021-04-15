 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas Timothy McGraw
0 entries

Thomas Timothy McGraw

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 2, 1959 - April 10, 2021

Tim is survived by his sons Thomas, Timothy and Tyler (Shawna) McGraw. Also survived by grandchildren Jaiden, Maddison, Boston and Mila McGraw, Cohen Smith and Meryah Chamberlain, his brother Randy (Lorraine) McGraw, his nephew Joel McGraw and nieces Diana Retherford and Stephanie McGraw.

A family celebration of life is planned. Cremation has already taken place.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News