Thomas Stevenson

Dec. 28, 1950 — Sept. 14, 2021

Tom Stevenson, 70, passed away in Centralia, Washington, on September 14, 2021.

Tom was born December 28, 1950, and he was raised in Astoria, Oregon, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Thompson. After their wedding, they moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Tom attended Oregon Technical Institute, studying diesel mechanics. They settled in Kalama, Washington, where they raised their three children. Tom worked for many years at Heavy Hauling, and owned and operated a dump truck building local logging roads. Eventually, his skills led him to crane mechanics where he worked for Coast Crane Company and Marine Mechanical, Inc., a career that took him around the world.

His life revolved around his family and his hobby of restoring antique trucks. His hobby allowed him to meet many people from all over the globe and spend time with his son, who shared his passion. His expertise won him awards and accolades from his peers.

Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He spent many hours giving truck rides around the neighborhood, fishing, going to baseball games, and hosting movie nights with his special homemade popcorn.