Thomas Stevenson

Dec. 28, 1950 — Sept. 14, 2021
Tom Stevenson, 70, passed away in Centralia, Washington, on September 14, 2021.
Tom was born December 28, 1950, and he was raised in Astoria, Oregon, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Thompson. After their wedding, they moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Tom attended Oregon Technical Institute, studying diesel mechanics. They settled in Kalama, Washington, where they raised their three children. Tom worked for many years at Heavy Hauling, and owned and operated a dump truck building local logging roads. Eventually, his skills led him to crane mechanics where he worked for Coast Crane Company and Marine Mechanical, Inc., a career that took him around the world.
His life revolved around his family and his hobby of restoring antique trucks. His hobby allowed him to meet many people from all over the globe and spend time with his son, who shared his passion. His expertise won him awards and accolades from his peers.
Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He spent many hours giving truck rides around the neighborhood, fishing, going to baseball games, and hosting movie nights with his special homemade popcorn.
He is survived by his children Kelly (Trask), Kate (Justin), John (Joni); and six grandchildren (Finn, Kasen, Drew, Sofia, Mac and Hank). He also is survived by brothers Paul (Carol), Dave (Helen) and Dick (Sandy); and sisters Eileen and Theresa (Lindsey). He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa; and parents Lawson and Rosemary.
The family will be holding a celebration of life next summer and looks forward to hearing your stories about Tom. Donations can be made in his honor to the Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in Brooks, Oregon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.