April 18, 1927—September 20, 2020

Thomas (Sam) Cooley, 93, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 20, 2020 at PeaceHealth Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1927 in Longview, Wash., to Sylvester S. and Emma (Stepp) Cooley.

Sam attended schools in Longview until the age of 17 when he joined the Navy. When Sam returned from the Navy he met Emma Berndt and they married on April 24, 1948. They had four children: Christine, Sam, Tom, and Tammy. Sam had many jobs early in his life but his favorite and last career was working in the timber industry. Sam’s first logging job was with Gould Logging. He was later employed by Weyerhaeuser where he excelled as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.

Sam and Emma enjoyed going on road trips. They toured Canada and many of the states. Sam especially loved woodworking and gardening. You could often find him in his wood shop or cutting/chopping firewood. He spent hours grooming his yard, fruit orchard and planting and harvesting his vegetable garden.

Sam’s family was a priority. He especially looked forward to having them with him during the holidays. His family could count on his jokes, tall tales, advice and wittiness.