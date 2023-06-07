Feb. 4, 1928—May 18, 2023
RAINER, OR—Thomas Ramey, 95 went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023. He passed peacefully at his home in Rainier. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beth, of 70 years; daughter Melanie Donner; and great granddaughter Amber King. He is survived by his sister Margaret Johnson of Modesto, California; three sons, Tom, Robert and Richard; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at The Rainier Senior Center. Memorial contributions can be made to Rainier Senior Center.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.