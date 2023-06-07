RAINER, OR—Thomas Ramey, 95 went to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 18, 2023. He passed peacefully at his home in Rainier. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beth, of 70 years; daughter Melanie Donner; and great granddaughter Amber King. He is survived by his sister Margaret Johnson of Modesto, California; three sons, Tom, Robert and Richard; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.