Thomas Michael Hubble

Nov. 24, 1943—June 19, 2022
Tom Hubble passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born to Russ and Dorothy Hubble on November 24, 1943, and grew up in the local area. Tom was a tireless community server, always working quietly behind the scenes in support of his friends and family.
Tom was employed by Reynolds Metals, and then worked for Coca Cola in Woodland for many years. He was a man of many hobbies. In addition to being a history buff, he thoroughly enjoyed working in his garage shop making unique bird houses and planter boxes of all kinds. Tom loved animals. Each day, he made time to feed the birds and squirrels. Stray cats of the neighborhood always showed up to eat at “Tom’s Restaurant.” Many enjoyed the final portions of their lives in Tom’s back yard, which he always kept in a park-like condition.
He leaves behind his wife, Arleen R.M. Hubble; and a brother, Gary Hubble, in Tigard, Oregon. He has requested that there be no service. Memorial donations can be sent to the St. John Foundation toward the Kearney Breast Center, P.O. Box 3002, Longview, WA 98632.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.