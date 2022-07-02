Thomas Michael Hubble

Tom Hubble passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born to Russ and Dorothy Hubble on November 24, 1943, and grew up in the local area. Tom was a tireless community server, always working quietly behind the scenes in support of his friends and family.

Tom was employed by Reynolds Metals, and then worked for Coca Cola in Woodland for many years. He was a man of many hobbies. In addition to being a history buff, he thoroughly enjoyed working in his garage shop making unique bird houses and planter boxes of all kinds. Tom loved animals. Each day, he made time to feed the birds and squirrels. Stray cats of the neighborhood always showed up to eat at “Tom’s Restaurant.” Many enjoyed the final portions of their lives in Tom’s back yard, which he always kept in a park-like condition.