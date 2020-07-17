Thomas Joseph Simard was born February 28, 1948 in Longview, Wash. to Tom and Marge Simard. He passed away July 8, 2020 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton Wash. He attended St. Rose and graduated from R.A. Long in 1966. He went on to graduate from Washington State University. He married Kristie Mulvihill and later divorced. Thom has two boys,Christian and Zachary. He worked at Regency Blueshield until his retirement. Thom loved watching his beloved “Cougs”, The Seahawks, and Mariners.