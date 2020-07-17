Thomas Joseph Simard
February 28, 1948—July 8, 2020

Thomas Joseph Simard was born February 28, 1948 in Longview, Wash. to Tom and Marge Simard. He passed away July 8, 2020 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton Wash. He attended St. Rose and graduated from R.A. Long in 1966. He went on to graduate from Washington State University. He married Kristie Mulvihill and later divorced. Thom has two boys,Christian and Zachary. He worked at Regency Blueshield until his retirement. Thom loved watching his beloved “Cougs”, The Seahawks, and Mariners.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Marge and his son Cameron Joseph.

He is survived by his children Christian ( Amy), Zachary ( Heather) and Grandchildren Colette, Lexi, Peyton and Cameron. his sister Patti Bayless, Niece K.C. Lewis and Nephew Mike Lewis, Also many cousins, his Aunt Jean, and longtime friend JoAnne Cott Zellinsky.

Due to corona virus a private family service will be held at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Edmonds on Monday July 20, 2020.

Rest in Peace Bro.

