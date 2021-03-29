Thomas Jess Rinker

September 2, 1929—March 19, 2021

Tom passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 91, on March 19, 2021. He was born Sept 2, 1929 as the second son of Charles and Anna (Hudson) Rinker at their home in Kalama, Wash. Tom and his older brother Lloyd were raised by their mother, after losing their father in a drowning accident in 1933.

In high school, Tom excelled in sports and played baseball, basketball and football for Kalama High School, graduating in 1948. After high school, Tom began working for the Cowlitz County Road Department. In 1951 he was drafted into the Army and served honorably for two years as a supply clerk at Fort Bragg, N.C. Tom then turned home to Kalama and resumed his job with the Cowlitz County Road Department where he retired as a foreman after 30 years.

In addition, Tom was a member and served as Chief of the Kalama Volunteer Fire Department for 32 Years and from 1949 until his passing, a lifetime member of the Kalama Sportsman’s Club.

In retirement, Tom and his wife of 25 years, would spend their winters in Yuma, Ariz., went on three cruises, enjoyed years on their lot at the beach, where they made a lot of friends over the years. Tom loved to fish, golf, dance and watch his granddaughters play softball.