Thomas "Jerry" Brister Sr.

Jerry worked for Reynolds Metals for 30 years. He was also in the Cowlitz County Sheriff Reserves for 10 plus years. He worked for the Kalama police department until he retired in 1994. He loved being on patrol. His biggest passion was his grandchildren. Jerry was known for his sense of humor, his immense strength through difficult times, his love for his family, and the words “I love you more.” Contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to Community Home and Hospice, 1035 11th Ave Longview, WA 98632.