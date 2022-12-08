Thomas J. Spencer JR

June 17, 1961—Nov. 18, 2022
Thomas was born to Tom and Phyllis Spencer in Renton, Washington, and moved to Longview with his family in 1964 where he attended Mark Morris High School.
He is survived by his parents; two daughters, Julie Spencer and Heidi Spencer; his former wife, Sherryl Kay (Ullrich) Spencer; five grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Annette Spencer, and Tony and Tammy Spencer; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas James Spencer III on April 19, 1983; and a brother, David Spencer on Jan. 2, 2022.
Tom worked in the family business, Spencer’s Trucking & Excavating, performing auto body repair, sand-blasting and driving a dump truck. He also worked for Universal Studios driving a camera truck for the films Halloween Town and Twilight, and the television series Grim. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Everybody loved Tom. He’d put a smile on your face.
A celebration of Tom’s life, including a potluck, is planned for 1 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2023 at Spencer’s Trucking & Excavating, 2780 Pacific Ave. N, in Kelso.
Tom will be laid to rest at Longview Memorial Park.
