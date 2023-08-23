July 15, 1974—Aug. 16, 2023

LONGVIEW—Thomas Duane Riffe Jr. passed away on August 16 in Longview, WA. Tom, or Tommy, which was what his friends and family called him, was born on July 15, 1974 in Edmonds, WA to Alice Phillips. He was adopted soon thereafter by Thomas Duane Riffe Sr. and Patricia Clora Riffe.

Tom attended elementary, middle, and high school at Longview Public Schools eventually graduating from Robert A. Long High School in 1992. While in school Tom excelled in Choir and Drama, where he played in several school productions. He loved playing in West Side Story where he portrayed Riff, and he also enjoyed playing Kenickie in Grease. Tom continued his passion for music after school which was expressed in his guitar playing and singing. His daughter Maggie, which also shares his love of music, is now learning to play guitar just like her dad. Tom also graduated from The Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon following High School, and he also received a certificate in Waste/Water Treatment at Lower Columbia College. Tom loved the outdoors, and he enjoyed riding dirt bikes as well as street bikes. Riding bikes was a hobby his son Ian would eventually enjoy as well, and the two would go riding together as much as possible.

Tammy Dodge, who first noticed Tom in his portrayal of Riff in West Side Story, led to a blind date in 1998 which then led to their marriage on May 20, 2000 at Trinity Lutheran in Longview, WA. Following their marriage, Tammy gave birth to their two beautiful children, Ian Patrick and Maggie Mae, which were the joy of their lives. Tom’s children were his most precious possessions. Tom’s family will forever miss his charismatic, easy going nature. Tom had a smile you could never forget.

Through Ancestry.com, Tom later found his biological parents, and although his mother had already passed, he was able to develop a relationship with his father Ray Dean Dover, and his numerous siblings located in Georgia.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tammy, son Ian, daughter Maggie, mother Patricia, father Ray Dean, grandmother Gladys Dover, brother Matthew Riffe, and numerous other siblings from his biological parents.

He was proceeded in death by his father Thomas Duane Riffe Sr, and his mother Alice Phillips.

A Celebration of Tom’s life will be held Saturday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 2021 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632.

Donations can be made at the Celebration of Life. Proceeds will go to assist with memorial costs.