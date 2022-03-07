Nov. 1, 1990 — Feb. 25, 2022

Thomas Chandler Miller, 31, of Kelso, died February 25, 2022. Thomas was born in Longview on November 1, 1990, to Scott Miller and Kandi Bunton. Thomas attended school at Wallace Elementary School, Barnes Elementary School, Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School. He was an avid boxer and member of the Kelso Boxing Club. He was a Golden Gloves Champion and a Junior Olympics Boxing Champion.

Thomas was a loving, compassionate, hard-working man with a kind soul and an amazing spirit. Thomas was attending Lower Columbia Cosmetology to become a barber and was enthusiastic about his future.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Scott and Jacqueline Miller of Kelso; his mother, Kandi Bunton of Longview; a daughter, Jersey Denton of Kalama; his sisters, Autumn Thomas of Kalama, Summer Miller of Longview, Winter Miller of Kelso, Jordanna Lopez of Longview, Chelsey Scruggs of Castle Rock, Kaytee May Giessler of Longview, and Samantha West of Kelso; a brother, Justin West of Tri Cities, Washington; his grandparents, grandmother, Marlene Bennett of Kelso and grandfather, Thomas Miller of Sun City, Arizona; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A vigil was held on February 28 in Thomas’s memory and a private family memorial was held.

Thomas’s family wishes to thank Columbia Wellness for their loving care during this hard time. In memory of Thomas, donations may be made to the YMCA of Southwest Washington, 766 15th Ave., Longview, WA 98632. Steele Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.