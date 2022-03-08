Jan. 27, 2022 — March 2, 2022

Thoenix Andrew Ray Delmar of Kelso, died March 2 at home. Thoenix was a month old at the time of his passing. Born January 27, Thoenix was the infant son of Danny and Maylena Delmar.

In his short life he brought so much joy to his parents, siblings, uncle, and those who knew him. His smile, the way he could make his brother light up, how everyone that knew him loved him. He was the sweetest baby and is greatly loved and missed.

He left behind his parents, Danny and Maylena Delmar; as well as his older brothers and sister; and lots of aunts and uncles and cousins.

A viewing for Thoenix took place from 3 to 5 p.m. March 8, 2022, at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park. A service will be held at 2 p.m. March 16, followed by a potluck celebration of life.