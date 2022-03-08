Jan. 27, 2022 — March 2, 2022
Thoenix Andrew Ray Delmar of Kelso, died March 2 at home. Thoenix was a month old at the time of his passing. Born January 27, Thoenix was the infant son of Danny and Maylena Delmar.
In his short life he brought so much joy to his parents, siblings, uncle, and those who knew him. His smile, the way he could make his brother light up, how everyone that knew him loved him. He was the sweetest baby and is greatly loved and missed.
He left behind his parents, Danny and Maylena Delmar; as well as his older brothers and sister; and lots of aunts and uncles and cousins.
A viewing for Thoenix took place from 3 to 5 p.m. March 8, 2022, at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park. A service will be held at 2 p.m. March 16, followed by a potluck celebration of life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.