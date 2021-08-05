Theresa (Teri) Marie Bunton-Thompson

July 16, 1962 — August 1, 2021

Teri Marie Bunton-Thompson, 59, of Longview Wash., passed away, August 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. She went to be with her Lord after a long battle with cancer.

Teri was born July 16, 1962, in Havre, Montana, to Ron Bunton and Janet Rimmer-Bunton. The eldest of four children, she was raised in Kelso, Wash., with her three other siblings. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1980 with her diploma. She Robert Thompson on October 14, 1996, in Longview, Wash.

Prior to her passing, Teri was a full-time BMP custodian for the Longview School District. The dedication and pride she invested into her career was upstanding and admirable. She worked for the school district for more than 25 years. She enjoyed many outdoor activities as well as being a homemaker. Generally speaking, you could find her tending to her yard chores, investing her heart into gardening, and canning freshly picked berries into jam. Teri also loved to fish, hike, hunt, ride four wheelers and walk her dogs. She was an avid cook, but she also enjoyed baking cookies to give to her neighbors, family, and friends.