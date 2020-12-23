October 19, 1950—December 5, 2020

Theresa Robin Bell, 70, passed away on December 5, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1950 to David and Bonnie Haddenham in Great Falls, Mont. She lived in the local area for 50+ years, graduating from Kelso High School in 1969.

Theresa enjoyed crafts, the beach, Mt. St. Helens and spending time with her cat, Tika. She was outgoing and very family oriented.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Kimberly and Michael Inger.

She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Freeze and Brendy Bell, two sisters, Dallas and Kellee, two brothers, Rick and Kevin, four grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date.