Theo Ruth Ferguson

Feb. 28, 1928 — Jan. 31, 2022
Theo was born to James and Shirley Dickinson on February 28, 1928, in Moorcroft, Wyoming. She was the youngest of four daughters. She graduated from Falls City Oregon High school and a year later married Milton Ferguson, also from Falls City.
They had two children. In 1958, they bought their small farm in Cathlamet, Washington, where they lived for 58 years. Theo at one time sold eggs, butter and milk from her home and also delivered eggs from their farm. Theo was a career homemaker. She was involved with her children, her church, cooking and maintaining the household. She had great sense of humor and a memorable laugh. She was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda, and her spouse, Tom Stiltz; her son, Chris, and his spouse, Jan Ferguson; three grandchildren; three step grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
A celebration of life takes place at 3 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview.
