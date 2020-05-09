Thelma Y. “Bo” Jodrey

August 7, 1938 – May 5, 2020
Thelma Y. Jodrey, 81 of Longview was born to Phillip and Ruth Bowman on August 7, 1938 in Bassett VA. Thelma graduated from Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Lynchburg Virginia.
Thelma was a school secretary in the Longview School District, where she retired in 1998. She was a member of the Longview First Christian Church and the Castle Rock Quilting Group at the grange. Thelma was an accomplished quilter, avid reader. she enjoyed walking, volunteering at Hospice, attending grandchildren’s sporting events/school activities. Thelma also enjoyed traveling in their motor home. She had a compassion for others and loved animals. Thelma married Milton Jodrey in Richmond VA on October 17, 1959.
Thelma is survived by her husband Milton Jodrey, daughter Denise (Ken) O’Hollaren, brother Paul (Peggy) Bowman, granddaughter Emily (Josh) Donaldson, three grandsons Timothy (Katie Howard) O’Hollaren, Ryan Jodrey, Daniel (Angela) Jodrey, three great granddaughters Eleanor Donaldson, Audrey Donaldson, Violet Donaldson and two sister-in-law’s Maureen Ziegler, and Marilyn Moore. Thelma was preceded in death by her son Paul Jodrey, and brother Randy Bowman.
Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview.
