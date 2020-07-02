Terry Miller
0 entries

Terry Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Miller

Terry Scott Miller

April 28, 1948—June 22, 2020

Terry Scott Miller passed away at age 72 on June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Terry graduated from RA Long High School in 1966 continuing on to graduate from Linfield College. He played basketball at Linfield and developed life-long friendships with his teammates. Terry was an accomplished athlete and later was inducted into the Ra Long Hall of Fame.

He married his first wife, Penny Nichols in 1969 and had 3 daughters, Erin (died in 1977), Lori and Robin.

He married his second wife Polly in 1992 and had 2 more children, daughter Anne and son Scotty.

Other than his love and involvement in the sports community he enjoyed fishing, clam digging, and playing games, his favorite being cribbage. He valued his friendships and had a wide variety of friends. Terry’s love for carpentry led to a 22+ year career in the Carpenter’s Union. He was involved in many different projects in the states of Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona. Together with his wife Polly they built their own homes in Castle Rock and a small cabin in Alaska.

Terry is also survived by his brother, Richard Miller, his grandchildren (from daughter Lori) Courtney, and (from daughter Robin) Cole, Owen and Brody. His great grandchildren (from Courtney) Aden, Paxton and (from Cole) Briggs.

Preceded in death by his father, Russell (Tiz) Miller and mother, Ruby (Lincoln) Miller and nephew, Zach.

Private ceremony for family at Longview Memorial Park.

The family would like to invite anyone who would like to attend Terry Miller’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 11th from 12pm – 6pm (open house style) at Mt. Solo Ridge 2023 38th Ave. Longview, WA. This will be an informal outdoor event so please dress according to the weather. Feel free to bring your own mask (we will have some if needed). Food and drink will be provided.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News