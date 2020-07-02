Terry Miller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terry Scott Miller

April 28, 1948—June 22, 2020

Terry Scott Miller passed away at age 72 on June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Terry graduated from RA Long High School in 1966 continuing on to graduate from Linfield College. He played basketball at Linfield and developed life-long friendships with his teammates. Terry was an accomplished athlete and later was inducted into the Ra Long Hall of Fame.

He married his first wife, Penny Nichols in 1969 and had 3 daughters, Erin (died in 1977), Lori and Robin.

He married his second wife Polly in 1992 and had 2 more children, daughter Anne and son Scotty.

Other than his love and involvement in the sports community he enjoyed fishing, clam digging, and playing games, his favorite being cribbage. He valued his friendships and had a wide variety of friends. Terry’s love for carpentry led to a 22+ year career in the Carpenter’s Union. He was involved in many different projects in the states of Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Arizona. Together with his wife Polly they built their own homes in Castle Rock and a small cabin in Alaska.