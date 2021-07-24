May 12, 1947 — July 13, 2021

Terry LeRoy Ward, of Ocean Park, Wash., entered the presence of his Lord on July 12, 2021. Terry fought a long battle with heart failure, living his last years powered by an LVAD heart pump. He spent his final days at home surrounded by his family.

His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Ward, along with his family: Andy and Cindy Howe of Prosser, Wash. (Arthur, Alex and AJ); Jason and Christine Ward, of Wasilla, Alaska (Michelle, Samantha, Jillian, Emily and Richard); Brenda and Paul Crofton, of Gresham, Ore.; Karen Ward, of Prosser, Wash. (Jacob, Robert and Megan); Challis and Jen Ward, of Kennewick, Wash. (Kristine, Hailie, and Aubrie); and Terra Sampson, of Pasco, Wash. (Jane and William). He also cherished his eight great-grandchildren.

Terry was born May 12, 1947, to Armon and Millie Ward, in Cottage Grove, Ore. He spent his childhood in the woods and waters surrounding Lakeside and Coos Bay, Ore.