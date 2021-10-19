 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry Lee Balkan
0 entries

Terry Lee Balkan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 13, 1945 — October 7, 2021

Terry’s full obituary can be seen at www.dahlmcvicker.com.

Arrangements by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dentists warn to stop chewing on ice

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News