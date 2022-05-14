 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry King

March 3, 1935 — Sept. 14, 2021

Terry King, 86, of Ocean Park, Washington, died September 14, 2021.

A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at The Beach Barons Car Clubhouse at Wilson Field in Ocean Park.

His daughters encourage people to read his full obituary online at www.penttilaschapel.com.

