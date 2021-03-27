September 12, 1955 — March 9, 2021
Terry E. Parks, beloved husband, dad, papa, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away March 9, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash. He lived his 65 years in Hawthorne, Nev., and Longview, Wash.
He met his wife Carolyn (Watson) in 1976. They were married for nearly 44 years. Together, they raised two sons, Eric and Jason. He always put his family first. His infinite love provided a foundation for lifelong memories.
Terry worked at Weyerhaeuser for 10 years. He received a Technical college degree and became employed at USNR in Woodland as a CAD operator. Terry was a talented artist and woodworker leaving his family with many treasures to cherish for years to come.
He was preceded in death by his father, Al, and brother Phil. Survivors include his wife Carolyn; mother LaVon DeCrona; sons Eric (Melissa) and Jason; grandchildren Miles, Wes and Nora; and brother Allan in addition to several nieces, nephews and friends.
At Terry’s request no service will be held.
