Terrie Ann Spindle

All her life was spent in the Kelso/Longview area. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1964 and then attended Lower Columbia College for business courses. She was a very talented seamstress all her life which brought her to the opening of Terrie’s Tayloring on Broadway in Longview. She ran her tayloring shop until 1984 when her and her husband opened Castle Rock video. Within just a few years they had grown into a small chain of video stores which many of us know as “Moviehouse Video Stores.” Among that time Terrie’s love for gardening grew stronger and she became a Master Gardener graduate. After retiring from the video business Terrie’s passion for the arts brought her to painting where she took many classes and later taught art classes too. After her husband passed away, family and friends helped her continue her love of art by opening Pacific Northwest Art Gallery in Castle Rock. She hosted hundreds of local artists products till 2019. She was a very involved member of (FTLOA), For the Love of Art Club where she was Secretary to President. Terrie enjoyed helping young artists achieve their goals.