Terrence P. Neiman "Terry"

Oct. 30, 1935 - Feb. 21, 2023

Terrence P. Neiman "Terry", age 87 has passed away at St. Johns Medical Center in Longview, WA on February 21, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Cowlitz County and lived in Kalama, WA. He graduated from Kalama High School in 1954.

Terry joined the Army in 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He was an infantryman and specialized in Heavy Weapons.

After the Army Terry returned home and worked at Weyerhaeuser Company as a union electrician with the IBEW.

He met Eileen (Terrell) Thomas and they married in 1970 and enjoyed a wonderful life in Kalama. Terry retired from Weyerhaeuser in 2000.

Terry is survived by his stepson Steve (Michaelene) Thomas of Vancouver; stepdaughter Toni (Richard) Grondin of Fallon, NV; and daughter, Teresa. He is also survived by his brother, Fred (Maxine) Neiman of Kalama; two sisters: Joan McNamara of Longview and Patty (Larry) Scribner of Oregon City, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Julia Neiman, wife Eileen Neiman, brother Walter Neiman, brother in law Jim McNamara, son Aaron Neiman, and stepson Mike Demars.

Viewing will be held on Monday February 27th at Dahl McVicker Funeral Services from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday February 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kalama and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ridgefield, WA.