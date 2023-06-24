May 6, 1930—June 11, 2023

SAN MARINO, CA—Terrence Magilbra “Gib” Anderson, 93, of San Marino, CA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on June 11, 2023, in San Gabriel, CA. Anderson was born in Longview, Washington, May 6, 1930, the first born of six children to Claude S. Anderson and Henrietta (Dobler) Anderson. He attended grade school in Rose Valley, near Kelso, Washington, Carl Puckett Junior High School in Kelso, and graduated from Robert A. Long High School in Longview.

As a young boy growing up on a farm, he was a long-time, proud member of the 4-H service club, particularly the local dairy club. In 1947, he was a winner of a trip to the National 4-H Congress in Chicago.

He served in the US Army at Headquarters as a clerk-typist at Headquarters 4th Infantry Division at Fort Ord, California, and at Headquarters, Alaska General Depot at Fort Richardson during the Korean War.

Anderson graduated from St. Martin’s College, Olympia, Washington, in 1956, and he received a Master’s Degree from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles. He taught English at Hollenbeck Junior High School and John F. Kennedy High School, both in Los Angeles, serving as English Department Chairman in both schools. His career as an English teacher spanned over 30 years.

He married Miss Anne Claire Neuman of Los Angeles in 1963, and they enjoyed a 59-year marriage. Survivors include his wife Anne, his sister Millicent (Paul) Fouch, brothers Malcolm and Martin “Mickey” (Arlene) Anderson, sons Steven (Sue) and John (Elaine Carroll) and daughters Claire Anderson and Annie (Phil) Lee, a grandson Matthew Anderson and three granddaughters, Katherine and Kristen Lee, and Cecilia “Ace” Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers Mark and Merrill Anderson, and sister-in-law Mary Jo Anderson (Malcolm).

He was a faithful and trusted member of Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Catholic Church in San Marino, serving as Eucharistic minister and lector for decades. During his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and horticulture, woodworking, and creative writing.

Anderson was most fond of family and in 2005 published a family history book featuring descendants of the Patrick Tully family of Ireland, his mother’s maternal relatives. For every two years afterward, he published Tully Updates providing current vital information about the family as well as significant honors and events.

Anderson will be remembered for his unfailing devotion to family, strong Catholic faith, adept sense of humor, patience, and humility.

A funeral Mass will be held at Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Catholic Church in San Marino on Saturday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m., with a Rosary and Viewing immediately preceding at 10:30 a.m. A private burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity or organization of your choice or to Saint Martin’s University at stmartin.edu, Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org, or Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org.