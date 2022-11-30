 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terence "Terry" Carey

Terence "Terry" Carey

Feb. 3, 1948—July 18, 2022

Terry grew up on Shamrock Road off Eufala Heights when a boy could ride his bike all day after fishing all morning — as long as he was home by dinner.

He graduated from Mark Morris, class of ‘66, then served with USMC in Vietnam. Terry met and married his great love, Marilyn, with whom he raised three children.

He was a proud union man, dedicated Democrat, and skilled woodworker. Terry died at home after a long decline of dementia, but never stopped singing along to the Beatles. He is survived by his wife, sons William and Eli, daughter Emily, brothers Brendon and Kevin, 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 1 dog and 1 cat.

