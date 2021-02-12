June 14, 1936—January 29, 2021

Mr. Terence Edward Pearce “Terry” 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021 and entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior.

Terry was born in Lafayette, IN, on June 14, 1936 to parents Denis W. Pearce and Marguerite L. Thomas Pearce. He spent much of his life in Richland, WA, where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1954. In 1955 he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served his country for four years. Terry retired from North Pacific Grain Growers in Kalama, WA, in 1998 where he worked for more than 30 years as a grain-handler.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Mary Jeanne Pearce; and his son, Michael Troy Pearce. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Rene Pearce of Lakewood, WA ; step-daughter Robin Embry (Rick) of Rock Hill, SC; step-son Mike Anderson (Linda) of Murfreesboro, AR : sister, Denise Laux of Chapel Hill, NC; nephews Jeff Laux (Mariska) of Chapel Hill, NC; and Brad Laux (Ginny) of Morehead, KY.