June 14, 1936—January 29, 2021
Mr. Terence Edward Pearce “Terry” 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021 and entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior.
Terry was born in Lafayette, IN, on June 14, 1936 to parents Denis W. Pearce and Marguerite L. Thomas Pearce. He spent much of his life in Richland, WA, where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1954. In 1955 he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served his country for four years. Terry retired from North Pacific Grain Growers in Kalama, WA, in 1998 where he worked for more than 30 years as a grain-handler.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Mary Jeanne Pearce; and his son, Michael Troy Pearce. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Rene Pearce of Lakewood, WA ; step-daughter Robin Embry (Rick) of Rock Hill, SC; step-son Mike Anderson (Linda) of Murfreesboro, AR : sister, Denise Laux of Chapel Hill, NC; nephews Jeff Laux (Mariska) of Chapel Hill, NC; and Brad Laux (Ginny) of Morehead, KY.
Terry had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the Kelso United Methodist Church. He looked forward to his weekly Bible studies at The Delaware Plaza where he lived for most of his last ten years. He loved the Portland Trailblazers, Seattle Seahawks and See’s Candy. Terry and his wife, Jeanne traveled extensively for a period of time after his retirement, visiting several foreign countries and taking many cruises. Terry will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff at The Delaware Plaza, the Kaiser Hospice staff and nurse “Daniel” at The Hampton at Salmon Creek. Columbia Funeral Service is handling the burial. No funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.