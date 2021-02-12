 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terence Edward Pearce
0 entries

Terence Edward Pearce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 14, 1936—January 29, 2021

Mr. Terence Edward Pearce “Terry” 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021 and entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior.

Terry was born in Lafayette, IN, on June 14, 1936 to parents Denis W. Pearce and Marguerite L. Thomas Pearce. He spent much of his life in Richland, WA, where he graduated from Columbia High School in 1954. In 1955 he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served his country for four years. Terry retired from North Pacific Grain Growers in Kalama, WA, in 1998 where he worked for more than 30 years as a grain-handler.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Mary Jeanne Pearce; and his son, Michael Troy Pearce. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Rene Pearce of Lakewood, WA ; step-daughter Robin Embry (Rick) of Rock Hill, SC; step-son Mike Anderson (Linda) of Murfreesboro, AR : sister, Denise Laux of Chapel Hill, NC; nephews Jeff Laux (Mariska) of Chapel Hill, NC; and Brad Laux (Ginny) of Morehead, KY.

Terry had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the Kelso United Methodist Church. He looked forward to his weekly Bible studies at The Delaware Plaza where he lived for most of his last ten years. He loved the Portland Trailblazers, Seattle Seahawks and See’s Candy. Terry and his wife, Jeanne traveled extensively for a period of time after his retirement, visiting several foreign countries and taking many cruises. Terry will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

The family expresses special thanks to the staff at The Delaware Plaza, the Kaiser Hospice staff and nurse “Daniel” at The Hampton at Salmon Creek. Columbia Funeral Service is handling the burial. No funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News