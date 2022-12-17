Dec. 17, 1937—Dec. 12, 2022

Ted R McFadden was born December 17, 937 in Great Falls Montana. His parents were Ted McFadden,Sr and Harriet McFadden Credo. He grew up with 2 sisters, Lynne McFadden who is married to Ted Desalt and have 2 children Jeremy and Erin Lynne; and his sister, Bonnie McFadden with one daughter Kate.

Ted grew up with parents and grandparents who loved him. He loved baseball hunting and fishing. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane WA in 1955. He graduated from Peterson School of Business. He was hired by Cowl PUD in 1960. He fell in love with Carol and they married in 1964. They welcomed their first son, Brad in 1966 who is married to Beth and who have Ted’s grandson, Despond. They welcomed a second son, Scott in 1969 who is with his love Kim.

Ted enjoyed coaching Little League and took his team to Regional’s in 1974. Sadly his marriage ended in 1979.

He was married a second time to Paula and her 3 daughters in 1980 but separated in 1983. In 1983, he fell in love with Kathy and they were married in 1991. In 1999, Ted was diagnosed with lung cancer. Surgery was successful and he was diagnosed cancer free. He retired from the PUD after 40 years of service as an Information Systems Manager. He truly loved golfing and fishing but his health later prevented him from participating in these sports.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 23, 2022 at Dahl-McVicker funeral Home.