Tamala "Tammy" Rae Watkins

June 8, 1970 – Aug. 20, 2020

Join us for a celebration of life for Tammy at 2 p.m. June 26, 2022, at the Kalama Community Building, 216 Elm St., Kalama, Washington.

We are joyful to finally gather to share memories and toast to her life.

