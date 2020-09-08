Tamala Rae Watkins

She was born in Longview, Wash. on June 8, 1970 to Dr. William Watkins and Marlene Mezger-Dewey. She spent her childhood playing with her friends on Terry Avenue and graduated from RA Long HS in 1988.She excelled at softball and volleyball and was a top pitcher in the area. Tammy moved to New York and worked as a nanny while earning her massage therapy degree at the Swedish Institute of Massage. She returned to Longview and worked for a physical therapist before starting her own practice. She was a renowned volleyball coach who demanded discipline and focus from her athletes. Most recently she lived in LA and worked as a nanny/house manager, while establishing her catering and edibles business. Her menu creations were inspired by the recipes and events passed down from family traditions.