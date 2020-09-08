 Skip to main content
Tamala Rae Watkins
June 8, 1970—August 20, 2020

Tamala Rae Watkins left us unexpectedly on August 20, 2020. Our hearts break as we try to imagine our lives without her.

She was born in Longview, Wash. on June 8, 1970 to Dr. William Watkins and Marlene Mezger-Dewey. She spent her childhood playing with her friends on Terry Avenue and graduated from RA Long HS in 1988.She excelled at softball and volleyball and was a top pitcher in the area. Tammy moved to New York and worked as a nanny while earning her massage therapy degree at the Swedish Institute of Massage. She returned to Longview and worked for a physical therapist before starting her own practice. She was a renowned volleyball coach who demanded discipline and focus from her athletes. Most recently she lived in LA and worked as a nanny/house manager, while establishing her catering and edibles business. Her menu creations were inspired by the recipes and events passed down from family traditions.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Walter and Shirley Mezger, John and Helen Anderson, and Bud Watkins and her Aunt Melinda Walz (Mezger).

She is survived by her parents Dr. William Watkins and Marlene Dewey (Duane); sisters Shari Hynning (Ron), Marcy Gilchrist (Brian); brothers Ken (Deonna), Jim, and Bill Jr.; nieces and nephews Jerad (Teryn) and Kelsey Hynning, Kendelynn Watkins, Danielle Hutton (Jon), and Madison and Mackenzie Gilchrist. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, two grandnephews and one grandniece.

Tammy had a big heart for kids wanting to play club volleyball with financial hurdles.

The family created an account in her memory to provide opportunities for those athletes. Please consider joining us to build this fund through a gift to Fibre Federal Credit Union account 1347436.

A celebration will occur later, when we can gather together. Visit her Facebook page (Tamala Watkins) for updates and sharing memories.

