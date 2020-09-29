Susan Teresa Smith

October 24, 1938—September 23, 2020

Susan Teresa Smith died peacefully at home in Lacey, Washington on September 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Susan was born October 24, 1938 in Waukon, Iowa to Junette and Michael Francis Gaul. She moved with her family to Vancouver, Washington in 1945 and lived in Longview from 1959 to 2014, when she moved to Lacey to be closer to her family.

She married the love of her life, Roland ‘Buzz’ Smith, on October 4, 1957. Susan and Buzz raised their family in Longview where Susan was a homemaker and Buzz served as an elementary school teacher and principal. Long, playful summers included traveling to visit family in Minnesota and Alaska, and driving trips up and down the West Coast. Many joyous weekends were spent at the family’s property on the Toutle River, and at her favorite vacation spot in Lincoln City, Oregon.