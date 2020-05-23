Susan Petersen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 7, 1948—May 13, 2020

Susan Diane Petersen was born June 7, 1948 to Norman C. and Ferne O. Petersen.

Susie attended Washington Grade School in Kelso, Washington and Harding School for special needs in Longview, Washington. She worked for 43 years at Applied Industries, a sheltered workshop, in Longview, Washington. She had a special personality and had many friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Norman C, and Ferne O. Petersen.

She is survived by three brothers: Michael Petersen (Pricilla), Stephen Petersen (Bev), Richard Petersen (Char), nephews Jon Petersen, Scott Petersen, Chris Petersen, Nick Petersen and nieces Kristen Tayet, Kelly Kitts, Katie Hylton, Karrie Petersen and Anna Petersen.

Groulx Mortuary in Rainier, Oregon is handling all arrangements. A family memorial is being planned at a later date. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Delaware Plaza for the excellent care given to Susie over these many years.

