Susan Marie (Roche) Sari

She spent nearly 40 years with her beloved “stitch” group of friends, working on projects and sharing life. Her childhood was spent with her siblings, neighborhood friends, and her many, many cousins. Her greatest youthful memories involved summers with her cousins at Black Lake in Olympia, Wash. She was fiercely loyal and committed to her family: cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was so proud of every accomplishment, big or small, for each one of them and stood by them in her own quiet way with short notes, thoughtful gestures, and just by being there: consistent and reliable.

She began her early career at RW Paper/Weyerhaeuser, but Sue's greatest calling was to be a mother and grandmother. Never cutting corners, she was fair, disciplined, loving, organized, and loyal. She enjoyed sewing clothes and costumes, cooking, looking under rocks at the beach or feeding the ducks with grandkids, and doing the little things that made life easier and special for everyone else. She was never someone who had to explain herself or say what she was thinking, she lived her values and her faith with her actions.