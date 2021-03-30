Susan Marie (Roche) Sari

Dec. 12, 1950 — Mar. 23, 2021
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Susan Sari, 70, passed away at home, surrounded by family. Sue was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Longview, Wash., and was the second of three children to Helen and Joe Roche. Sue was raised, along with her siblings, John Roche and Joann Parsons, in Longview, Wash. She attended St. Rose School and church, where she gained her disciplined faith and foundation. She attended R.A. Long High School (class of ’69), was a member of the swim team and cheerleading squad, and went on to both Western Washington University and Lower Columbia College. She and Pat Sari married in 1976 and raised four children: Maria, Andrea, Paul, and Lisa.
A true hometown girl, salt of the earth, Sue was incredibly proud of her Longview community. She quietly volunteered for numerous local events and organizations, always an organized loyal contributor, but never commanding the spotlight. She volunteered regularly for Longview's Squirrel Fest, playing many roles since its inception. She was active in St. Frances Circle at St. Rose Catholic Church, where she has been a parishioner for 70 years and where she and Pat facilitated marriage prep classes for 12 years. She also spent many days volunteering at St. Rose School as an alum and a parent. She enjoyed walking around Lake Sacajawea with friends and appreciated the changing seasons. She was an avid local sports fan, always choosing to read the sports section of the paper first.
She spent nearly 40 years with her beloved “stitch” group of friends, working on projects and sharing life. Her childhood was spent with her siblings, neighborhood friends, and her many, many cousins. Her greatest youthful memories involved summers with her cousins at Black Lake in Olympia, Wash. She was fiercely loyal and committed to her family: cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was so proud of every accomplishment, big or small, for each one of them and stood by them in her own quiet way with short notes, thoughtful gestures, and just by being there: consistent and reliable.
She began her early career at RW Paper/Weyerhaeuser, but Sue's greatest calling was to be a mother and grandmother. Never cutting corners, she was fair, disciplined, loving, organized, and loyal. She enjoyed sewing clothes and costumes, cooking, looking under rocks at the beach or feeding the ducks with grandkids, and doing the little things that made life easier and special for everyone else. She was never someone who had to explain herself or say what she was thinking, she lived her values and her faith with her actions.
Known for being practical, she was often found saying: “Let's just keep it simple.” Her consistent steadiness and strength were a blessing to others. Never one to overdo, complicate, or bring chaos, she became a beacon of stability for many, perhaps from her strong rooted faith. Her life of moral integrity and values has given a foundation to many and set the bar high for her friends and family.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Joe Roche and her nephew, Tony Roche. She is survived by her husband, Pat; her daughter Maria Bassier (Eric); her daughter Andrea Felton (Brett); her son Paul Sari (Stephanie); her daughter Lisa Chambers (Dominic); 8 grandchildren; her brother John Roche (Marcia); sister Joann Parsons (Ron); and 12 nieces and nephews. Sue was a loving person, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend, and community member and she made a difference in the lives of others; her presence will continue to live on within each person who knew her.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held to celebrate Sue's life.
