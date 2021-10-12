June 26, 1956 — Oct. 6, 2021

Susan L. Johnston, 65, was called home to our Heavenly Father after losing her battle with cancer on October 6, 2021. Susan was born in Longview, Washington, on June 26, 1956, to Mildred and Harry DePriest. She gave birth to her only son, Steven Suttles, in 1971. In 1992, Susan met the love of her life, Storm Johnston, and they married shortly after.

Over the course of her life, Susan was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Lorraine, and Stephanie Suttles, who were her pride and joy. She was a beloved great-grandmother to her four great-grandchildren, Hunter Meyer, Audrianna Meyer, Maximus Ulrich, and Hazel Suttles, whom she loved spoiling rotten. Up until her very last days, she took great joy in spending time with her family. Susan loved to feed everyone and spent a lot of her time cooking and baking. Susan had a heart of gold and loved deeply. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Storm Johnston; her two granddaughters, Lorraine and Stephanie Suttles; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Kenneth DePriest.

A celebration of life for Susan will be held at noon November 6, 2021, at New and Living Way Church, 215 Academy Street, Kelso, Washington.