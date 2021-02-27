February 17, 1958 — February 14, 2021

Susan Cordelia Anderson, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 14, 2021, at her residence in Longview, Wash. “Susie” was born February 17, 1958, in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., to Kenny and Rema (Mathis) Anderson. She attended school in the Winlock, Wash., school district.

Susie truly lived life with compassion for others. Her heart didn’t discriminate and accepted all those in different walks of life as God’s children. Despite enduring two separate tragic losses of both of her sons’ fathers before her 24th birthday, her sense of humor and most notably her infectious laugh remained. She was known for her intelligence and more than her fair share of quick wit.

Susie used these gifts throughout her life to help others, especially other women who may have been struggling and found their current situation unmanageable.

She loved Native American culture, trips to the ocean and dogs. She enjoyed a good secondhand store with a bountiful abundance of treasures and an affinity for a slot machine that liked to pay out. Above all, she loved her family and friends. The unconditional love she had for her boys was fierce, unwavering and always felt.