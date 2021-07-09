Susan Alice Ames

January 15, 1949—July 4, 2021
Susan was born to John and Dorthy Stone. She and her parents moved to Longview in 1965, she worked in the Kelso School District for 32 years.
Susan married Joseph Mawae in 1967. After having five children, she divorced in 1993. In 2018, she married Wesley Ames. She was a wonderful mother, friend and person. She had 11 siblings and a hard life, but she always persevered.
Susan leaves behind her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family.
Susan was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life on July 23 at Riverside Park in Lexington from 11:00 a.m. to 400 p.m.
