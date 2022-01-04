 Skip to main content
Sue Gail Maxey

Dec. 8, 1940 — Dec. 23, 2021

Sue Maxey, age 81, of Longview, Washington, passed away on December 23, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington.

Born December 8, 1940, Sue moved with her family to Longview in 1944. She worked as a librarian at the Longview Public Library. She is survived by her brother, Burke Maxey (Karen) of Burnsville, Minnesota; her sister, Kit White of Tacoma; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A public memorial service is planned for 2p.m. April 9, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview.

A complete obituary can be viewed on the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home website.

