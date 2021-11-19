 Skip to main content
Stuart R. Curtiss

Nov. 12, 1938 — Aug. 25, 2021

Stuart grew up in California, married young, had three kids, later divorced. He served in the Air Force, was an electrician, loved camping and road trips with his soul mate and wife Mary. He retired to Longview in 1990.

He now joins Mary at Green Hills Cemetery in Kelso, Wash. He is survived by children Jim, Patti and Susie; seven grandkids; and 14 great-grandkids.

