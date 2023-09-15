Nov. 8, 1934—July 13, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—Stuart Enevoldsen, 88, passed away July 13, 2023, at Centralia Hospital. He was born November 8, 1934, in Ryderwood, WA to Eric and Tillie Enevoldsen. He grew up with his five siblings at 303 Olequa Heights Road in Castle Rock. In 1952 he graduated from Castle Rock HS, where he had enjoyed playing football earning the nickname, “the atom bomb”.
He worked with his father and brothers in the logging industry for many years. He also worked in his sister and brother-in-law’s business, Lakey Maintenance. He was an avid beekeeper, loved fishing on the Cowlitz, and enjoyed being a local weather reporter, measuring and reporting rainfall amounts for years.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 12, 1952, in the Olympic Peninsula. Thereafter he moved to North Dakota to serve as a volunteer sharing Bible teachings. He later lived in Fortuna, CA, finally moving back to live on the family filbert farm in Castle Rock. He was a member of the local Castle Rock Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many decades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric and Tillie; his siblings and their spouses: Stanley (Claudia) Enevoldsen, Laura (Al) Lakey, Florence (Charles) Sheldon, and Paula (Al) Bufton. His brother, George Enevoldsen passed away August 4, 2023. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Enevoldsen, his nieces/nephews: Faith Davidson, Laurie Striano, Kent Lakey, Lisa (Patrick) Curry, Sherry (Dave) Holm, Sharlene (Freddie) Hernandez and Mark Bufton as well as seven great nieces/nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., September 16 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 115 Studebaker Road, in Castle Rock. The Public is invited to attend.
