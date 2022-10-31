Jan. 26, 1955 — Oct. 10, 2022

Stewart “Stew” Mark Gabrielson, 67, of Kalama, Washington, unexpectedly passed away October 10, 2022, at home.

Stew was born January 26, 1955, to Charles and Marlene (Mariani) Gabrielson in Longview, Washington. After graduating from R.A. Long High School, Stew joined the U.S. Navy in 1974. Stew set sail aboard the USS Coral Sea and served during the Vietnam War. In 1977, he was Honorably Discharged and awarded with the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation. He retired after serving 38 years as a grain inspector with the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Stew was known for his creative imagination and artistic drawings. His favorite pastime was racing RC Cars and he enjoyed the interactions that came with it.

Stew is survived by his partner, Trisha Zemaitis; a daughter, Ariana and her husband, Wayne Brault; his mother, Marlene Gabrielson; grandchildren Jourdain and Kameron Keller; brothers Steve (Joan) Gabrielson and Jeff (Randee) Gabrielson; two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded by his father, Charles (Jack) Gabrielson.

To honor Stew, there will be a Navel Memorial Service held at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon. Family and friends of Stew are invited to join a celebration of life at the Antidote Tap House in Woodland, Washington. Folks may leave a special message for Stewart on the Veterans Legacy Memorial platform, vlm.cem.va.gov.

When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think that we’re apart. For every time you think of me, I am right here in your heart.