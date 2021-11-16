Steven Rockwood

Oct. 18, 1956 — Nov. 7, 2021
Steven Roy Rockwood was born October 18, 1956, in Longview, Washington, to Roy and Darlene (Gonser) Rockwood. He was 65 years old and a 1974 graduate of Castle Rock High School.
Steve’s passion in high school was track and field, breaking many school records. That passion would later transfer to his love of hiking. On his days off from Georgia Pacific at Wanna where he worked on the No. 1 and No. 2 paper machines as an operator, you would find him hiking and camping at Mount Rainier. He often referred to it as “My Mountain.” He felt a great sense of peace there.
Steve was married in 1979 to Lisa Reddout and would later divorce. They had two children, Katie in 1980, and Meggan in 1982. Many summers as a family were spent outdoors working on their 15-acre property to make it look like a “state park” as family would refer to its beauty, camping and fishing.
After retiring, his health began to worsen. Instead of hiking, he spent his time focused on the loves of his life, his two grandbabies Lauren and Sawyer. Grandpa Steve would never miss a special event, game, a weekly lunch date at Indy Way Diner, birthday parties and any spare moment he could get with them.
Steve was preceded in death by both of his parents, Roy and Darlene Rockwood; and his sister, Joni Campbell. He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Meggan and Mat Zainfeld; two grandbabies Lauren and Sawyer Zainfeld; daughter Katie Reddout; brother and sister-in-law Dave and Charlotte Rockwood; and nieces and nephews Sarah, Cris, Ryan and Erick.
A memorial service will be held at Longview Memorial Steele Chapel (5050 Mt Solo Rd, Longview, WA) Sunday November 14th at 2pm with reception to follow in same location. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be sent to Cowlitz County Humane Society in his honor.
