Steven Rockwood

Steven Roy Rockwood was born October 18, 1956, in Longview, Washington, to Roy and Darlene (Gonser) Rockwood. He was 65 years old and a 1974 graduate of Castle Rock High School.

Steve’s passion in high school was track and field, breaking many school records. That passion would later transfer to his love of hiking. On his days off from Georgia Pacific at Wanna where he worked on the No. 1 and No. 2 paper machines as an operator, you would find him hiking and camping at Mount Rainier. He often referred to it as “My Mountain.” He felt a great sense of peace there.

Steve was married in 1979 to Lisa Reddout and would later divorce. They had two children, Katie in 1980, and Meggan in 1982. Many summers as a family were spent outdoors working on their 15-acre property to make it look like a “state park” as family would refer to its beauty, camping and fishing.

After retiring, his health began to worsen. Instead of hiking, he spent his time focused on the loves of his life, his two grandbabies Lauren and Sawyer. Grandpa Steve would never miss a special event, game, a weekly lunch date at Indy Way Diner, birthday parties and any spare moment he could get with them.