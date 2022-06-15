Steven L Grizzle

Oct. 12, 1961 — June 7, 2022

Steven is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rhonda; two stepsons, Chuck (Tonya) and Tony (Jenny) Fowler; five grandchildren, Kaeley, Sara, Hanna, Jack and Scott; four great-grandchildren, Atticus, James, Astrid and Eric; his mother, Patsy Grizzle; his sister, Kim Grizzle; a niece, Chealsea McClain; a nephew, Calub Neunecker; great-nieces, Ellie and Nova; and great-nephew, Garrett.

His father, Leonard; and brother David preceded him in death.

Steven loved his friends and family. Steven was a big, kind and gentle man. Steven loved fishing in the ocean for salmon, halibut, or anything he caught. He loved camping at Mount Adams, the beach and with all his new friends in Chinook. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Steven was a longshoreman for 27 years and retired November 1, 2021. He touched the lives of everyone he met.

Steve’s service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 312 Fist Ave., Castle Rock, Washington.