Mar. 18, 1969—Aug. 5, 2023

LONGVIEW—Steven H. Pond ll was born March 18, 1969 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died unexpectedly on August 5, 2023 in Longview, Washington. Steve was born to amazing parents, Steve and Diane Pond, and had an idyllic childhood on a hobby farm in Castle Rock, Washington. As a child, he was a fantastic student and voracious reader. In high school, he excelled at basketball and track, earned his eagle scout, was student body president, and valedictorian of his 1987 graduating class. He served a 2-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Curitiba, Brazil. He attended Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah, and then dental school at Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU). Steve developed a thriving dental practice, Hilander Dental, in Kelso, Washington in which he has provided care for the last 25 years. He was beloved by his fellow staff and patients.

In 1991, he was married and sealed for eternity to the love of his life, Tracy Heyland, in the Portland, Oregon Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a loving and adoring husband who treasured his wife and their five children: Steven (29), Renee (27), Ethan (25), Madison (22) and Joshua (19). Together, Steve and Tracy were an extraordinary force for good in their community, their church, and the lives of their friends and family. They served countless hours both as leaders and examples of true Christ-like love and kindness.

Steve was a faithful member of the Church Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ and followed His example in the way he treated those around him. He was open-hearted and loving to all he met and had a way of making each person feel important.

Steve, Tracy, and their kids cherished each other. As a family, they loved to cook, travel to new places, do dental humanitarian service, spend time on their boat, retreat to Cannon Beach, jam out to Taylor Swift, play games, and above all, just be together.

Steve is survived by his parents Steve and Diane Pond; his wife Tracy Heyland Pond; his children: Steven (Annie), Renee, Ethan (Maddie), Madison, and Joshua; his grandchildren, Steven and Brigham; his siblings: Kathryn (Steve), Jonathan (Anjenette), Adam (Brigitte), Suzanne (Ben), Allison (Ryan), Elizabeth (Mitch); Tracy’s parents Dale and Renee Heyland; Tracy’s siblings Rick (Cheryl), Daren (Becky), Trudy (Heber); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who were considered family.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 900 11th Avenue in Longview on Saturday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. Prior to the services, there will be a viewing from 10:00—11:30 a.m.

Tracy and their children are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received from family, friends, church members, patients, dental staff, community members and more. They feel loved and supported – thank you!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Steve Pond Charitable Foundation and please look forward to a memorial run in 2024. Venmo: StevePondCharitableFoundation.