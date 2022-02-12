Steven Edward Haulk

June 24, 1954 — Dec. 6, 2021
Steve passed away peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center at the age of 67 on December 6, 2021.
He was born in Monrovia, California, on June 24, 1954, to Jack and Barbara Haulk. Steve graduated from Mark Morris High School. He worked and retired from Longview Fibre.
Steve loved his family, enjoyed working around his stables and with the horses. His greatest joy in life was hunting with his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his wife, Laura Haulk; his brothers Mike, Ernie, Robin, Tracy and Jason Haulk; two daughters Jennifer Haulk and Sara Ritchie; two stepchildren, Jamie and Trevor Campbell; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve will truly be missed.
A celebration of life potluck is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday February 26, 2022, at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave.
